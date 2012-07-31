FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lafarge Nigeria unit H1 pretax profit up 19 pct
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 31, 2012 / 1:00 PM / 5 years ago

Lafarge Nigeria unit H1 pretax profit up 19 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, July 31 (Reuters) - Lafarge’s Nigerian unit, Wapco, said on Tuesday its half-year pretax profit rose 19 percent year-on-year to 12.18 billion naira ($76 million), lifting its shares almost 2 percent.

But turnover at the local unit of the world’s largest cement maker fell to 46.34 billion naira during the period, from 62.50 billion naira a year ago, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Wapco shares rose 1.7 percent to 44 naira at 1238 GMT.

$1 = 160.70 naira Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.