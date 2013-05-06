FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lafarge Nigeria unit says Q1 pretax profit jumps 20.6 pct
#Africa
May 6, 2013 / 11:12 AM / 4 years ago

Lafarge Nigeria unit says Q1 pretax profit jumps 20.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, May 6 (Reuters) - The Nigerian unit of Lafarge Cement said on Monday its first quarter pretax profit rose 20.64 percent year-on-year to 7.19 billion naira ($45.5 mln), compared with 5.96 billion naira in the same period last year.

Revenues at Wapco, the local unit of the world’s biggest cement maker, grew to 23.32 billion naira during the period, as against 22.61 billion naira a year ago, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 158 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
