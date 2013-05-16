FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lafarge Nigerian unit to cut bank debt this year
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
May 16, 2013 / 3:21 PM / in 4 years

Lafarge Nigerian unit to cut bank debt this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, May 16 (Reuters) - The Nigerian unit of Lafarge Cement plans to pay-off a 6 billion naira local bank debt this year to cut interest rate payments and boost profitability, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

The local unit of the world’s biggest cement maker owes about 28.4 billion naira ($180.43 million) in total loans, of which 6 billion naira is from Nigerian banks, Fred Amobi, told an analysts’ conference call.

He said Lafarge WAPCO had a 3-year bond worth 11.6 billion naira and a loan from a Nigerian development bank of 10.8 bilion naira in addition to the bank loans.

“Our strategy is to repay the balance on our bank debt this year ... the interest of 15 percent on the bank loan is outrageous,” Amobi said. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; editing by Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.