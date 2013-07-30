FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lafarge Nigeria unit says H1 pretax profit up 13 pct
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
July 30, 2013 / 10:37 AM / 4 years ago

Lafarge Nigeria unit says H1 pretax profit up 13 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, July 30 (Reuters) - The Nigerian unit of Lafarge Cement said on Tuesday its half-year pretax profit rose to 13.8 billion naira, up 13 percent from 12.2 billion naira a year ago.

Shares in Wapco, which has gained 70 percent since the start of the year, were trading flat at 99.50 naira at 1031 GMT.

Turnover at the local unit of the world’s biggest cement maker grew to 49.5 billion naira during the six months to June 30, as against 46.3 billion naira a year earlier. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Joe Brock)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.