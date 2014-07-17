FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's Wema Bank says first-half profit up 266 pct
July 17, 2014 / 10:52 AM / 3 years ago

Nigeria's Wema Bank says first-half profit up 266 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, July 17 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Wema Bank said on Thursday that its half-year pretax profit was 1.7 billion naira ($10.5 million) - up 266 percent from 464.7 million naira in the same period last year.

Gross earnings rose to 12.5 billion naira during the six months to June 30, against 10 billion naira a year earlier, the regional bank said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Shares in Wema were up 4.12 percent at 1.01 naira at 1041 GMT.

$1 = 161.7600 Nigerian Nairas Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Pravin Char

