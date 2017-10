LAGOS, March 14 (Reuters) - Nigerian regional lender Wema Bank said on Thursday it will complete a 35 billion naira ($220 mln) private share placement to strategic investors by the end of April and apply to become national bank again.

“We expect all arrangements ... to be concluded by the end of April 2013,” spokeswoman Kemi Aina told Reuters, adding that the new capital will enable them seek a national license.