LAGOS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Nigerian regional lender Wema Bank said on Friday it had completed a 40 billion naira ($248 mln) share sale via special placement to bolster its capital base.

The bank said it placed 26.67 billion shares at 1.50 naira per share to institutional and private investors. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim COcks)