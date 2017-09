LAGOS, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Zenith Bank posted a 24.8 percent rise in first-half pretax profit to 72.2 billion naira ($363 million) and declared an interim dividend of 0.25 naira, the top tier lender said on Thursday.

Gross earnings rose to 229.08 billion naira during the six month to June 30 from 184.44 billion naira a year earlier, it said in a statement.