LAGOS, March 6 (Reuters) - Zenith Bank’s 2014 pretax profit rose 12.78 percent to 120 billion naira ($602 million), up 12.8 percent from 106 billion naira the same period a year earlier.

Gross earnings grew to 403.34 billion naira during the period to December 31, against 307.47 billion naira in 2013 the company said. ($1 = 199.45 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock)