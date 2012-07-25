FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria Zenith Bank H1 pretax profit rises 36 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 25, 2012 / 1:09 PM / 5 years ago

Nigeria Zenith Bank H1 pretax profit rises 36 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, July 25 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Zenith Bank said on Wednesday its half year pre-tax profit rose 36.34 percent to 50.16 billion naira ($312.17 million), from 36.79 billion naira in the same period last year.

First half gross earnings rose to 151.10 billion naira, compared with 123.19 billion naira a year ago, while the bank’s loan portfolio jumped by 8.77 percent to 972.24 billion naira versus 893.83 billion the pervious year.

Zenith stock was trading at 14.67 naira per share on the Nigeria exchange, 0.20 percent lower than the previous day’s closing price. ($1 = 160.68 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.