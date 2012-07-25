Nigeria Zenith Bank H1 pretax profit rises 36 pct

LAGOS, July 25 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Zenith Bank said on Wednesday its half year pre-tax profit rose 36.34 percent to 50.16 billion naira ($312.17 million), from 36.79 billion naira in the same period last year.

First half gross earnings rose to 151.10 billion naira, compared with 123.19 billion naira a year ago, while the bank’s loan portfolio jumped by 8.77 percent to 972.24 billion naira versus 893.83 billion the pervious year.

Zenith stock was trading at 14.67 naira per share on the Nigeria exchange, 0.20 percent lower than the previous day’s closing price. ($1 = 160.68 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock)