Nigeria's Zenith Bank appoints new CEO
March 31, 2014 / 1:06 PM / 3 years ago

Nigeria's Zenith Bank appoints new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, March 31 (Reuters) - Zenith Bank, Nigeria’s third-biggest lender by assets, has named long-serving Peter Olisamedua Amangbo as new chief executive after its current head was confirmed as the next governor of the country’s central bank.

Executive director Olisamedua Amangbo, who has been with the bank for more than 21 years, will become CEO with effect from June 11, Zenith said in a Nigerian Stock Exchange filing.

Outgoing Zenith chief Godwin Emefiele was appointed last month to replace suspended central bank governor Lamido Sanusi. His appointment was confirmed by Nigeria’s senate last week. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Oludare Mayowa and David Goodman)

