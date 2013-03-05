Nigeria's Zenith Bank expects London listing this month-banker

LAGOS, March 5 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Zenith Bank expects the British authorities to approve later this month to list up to $850 million of its shares on the London Stock Exchange as global depository receipts, a banker close to the deal said on Tuesday.

The London Stock Exchange said last week it expected an increase in new listings from African companies this year as businesses in the continent’s fast-growing economies seek to attract foreign investors.

Zenith said in October the secondary listing was aimed at improving liquidity in its stock rather than raising capital.

Zenith has all necessary approvals from Nigerian authorities to go ahead with the listing, the banker said, adding that the deal will enable foreigners who prefer to hold dollar assets to invest in the bank.

“Investors can only switch a maximum of $850 million worth of local shares into the GDR programme,” the banker said, adding that the GDR price will be based on the naira exchange rate and the local share price of Zenith Bank.

“Hopefully, it will be listed within two weeks,” the banker said.

Zenith has a primary listing in Nigeria with a market capitalisation of 674.7 billion naira ($4.3 bln), based on Tuesday’s close of 21.49 naira per share.

One GDR will represent 50 ordinary shares, the bank said.

JP Morgan is acting as the depository bank, while Citi will act as the custodian.

The LSE is already home to 96 companies whose main operations are in Sub Saharan-Africa, including 23 which have shares listed on its main market.

Zenith Bank joins three other Nigerian lenders with GDRs trading in London -- Guaranty Trust Bank, Diamond Bank and First Bank.