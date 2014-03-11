FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria's Zenith Bank FY profit rises 8 pct, ups dividend
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 11, 2014 / 12:16 PM / 4 years ago

Nigeria's Zenith Bank FY profit rises 8 pct, ups dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, March 11 (Reuters) - Zenith Bank’s 2013 pretax profit rose to 110.59 billion naira ($673 million), up 8.3 percent from the same period a year earlier, and it will pay a dividend of 1.75 naira per share, the Nigerian bank said on Tuesday.

Gross earnings grew to 351 billion naira during the period to December 31, against 307 billion naira in 2012, the company said.

Zenith, Nigeria’s third biggest lender by total assets, increased its proposed dividend payment by 9.4 percent from 1.60 naira per share it paid in 2012. ($1 = 164.35 Naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Joe Brock)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.