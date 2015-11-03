FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigerian Breweries raises 17.7 bln naira in commercial paper
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Brewers
November 3, 2015 / 1:56 PM / 2 years ago

Nigerian Breweries raises 17.7 bln naira in commercial paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Nigerian Breweries (NB) has raised from institutional investors 17.7 billion naira ($88.98 million) in commercial paper with a yield of 12.5 percent to support short-tem funding requirements, it said on Tuesday.

The local unit of Dutch brewer Heineken set up an inaugural 100 billion naira commercial paper programme in October to diversify funding sources to include non-bank investors and complement its working capital funding. ($1 = 198.9100 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.