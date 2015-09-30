FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 30, 2015 / 5:30 PM / 2 years ago

Nigerian Breweries launches 100 bln naira funding programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Nigerian Breweries (NB) has set up a 100 billion naira ($502 million) commercial paper programme to diversify its funding sources to include non-bank investors, and complement its working capital funding, the brewer said on Wednesday.

The local unit of Dutch brewer Heineken said the inaugural note issue, which will be traded over the counter, will be launched by Oct. 8, the company said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Shares in NB were flat at 146 naira, underperforming the broader index which was up 1.3 percent. ($1 = 199.00 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by David Holmes)

