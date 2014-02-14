FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria Breweries says 2013 profit up 12 pct y/y
#Beverages - Brewers
February 14, 2014 / 10:06 AM / 4 years ago

Nigeria Breweries says 2013 profit up 12 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Nigerian Breweries (NB) said on Friday its 2013 pre-tax profit rose to 62.24 billion naira ($380.8 mln), up 12 percent year-on-year.

Gross revenue at NB, the local business of Dutch brewer Heineken, grew to 268.61 billion naira during the period to December 31, against 252.67 billion naira a year ago, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

NB proposed to pay 4.50 naira dividend. ($1 = 163.45 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Jane Merriman)

