FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigerian Breweries shares climb on H1 profit boost
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
July 18, 2013 / 12:57 PM / in 4 years

Nigerian Breweries shares climb on H1 profit boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, July 18 (Reuters) - Nigerian Breweries, the local unit of the world’s third biggest brewer Heineken , said on Thursday its half-year pretax profit grew 3.8 percent to 29.6 billion naira ($183.5 mln), against 28.5 billion naira in the same period a year ago.

Turnover at Nigeria Breweries hit 133.8 billion naira in the six months to June 30, up 7.4 percent from 124.6 billion naira in the same period last year.

Shares in the local unit of the dutch brewer, which have risen 18 percent since the year, climbed 3.35 percent to 179.01 naira at 1243 GMT.

$1 = 161.4 naira Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha/Joe Brock

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.