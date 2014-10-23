FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigerian Breweries 9-mo pretax profit rises 10.5 pct
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Brewers
October 23, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

Nigerian Breweries 9-mo pretax profit rises 10.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Nigerian Breweries, unit of Heineken said on Thursday its pre-tax profit for the 9-month to September climbed 10.5 percent to 42.58 billion naira ($257.20 million), compared with 38.53 billion naira last year.

Revenue also rose to 194.74 billion naira against 190.3 billion naira in the same period of last year, the company said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

The company also proposed an interim dividend of 1.25 naira per share to shareholders, payable on Nov. 20. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.