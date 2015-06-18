FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NII Holdings' bankruptcy exit plan wins court approval - lawyer
June 18, 2015 / 9:25 PM / 2 years ago

NII Holdings' bankruptcy exit plan wins court approval - lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - Nextel’s bankrupt Latin American arm gained U.S. court approval on Thursday of a plan to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy under the control of bondholders including Aurelius Capital Management, the company’s lawyer said.

NII Holdings, which operates the Nextel brand in Brazil, got approval for the contested $4.35 billion turnaround plan from Judge Shelley Chapman, in Manhattan bankruptcy court, concluding a trial that began earlier this month, NII attorney Scott Greenberg said in an interview on Thursday. (Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Richard Chang)

