CORRECTED-Latin American mobile service provider NII Holdings emerges from bankruptcy

June 26 (Reuters) - NII Holdings Inc, a Latin American mobile service provider, said it has emerged from its Chapter 11 reorganization proceedings.

As part of the plan, about 100 million shares of the company’s new common stock and $745 million in cash will be distributed to holders of senior notes, NII Holdings said on Friday.

The stock and cash will be issued by the NII Holdings units, NII Capital Corp and NII International Telecom S.C.A.

The mobile service provider has applied to list the new common stock on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange, the company said. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)