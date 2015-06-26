UPDATE 1-Latin American mobile service provider NII Holdings emerges from bankruptcy

(Adds details, background)

June 26 (Reuters) - NII Holdings Inc, a Latin American mobile service provider, said it has emerged from its Chapter 11 reorganization proceedings.

As part of the plan, about 100 million shares of the company’s new common stock and $745 million in cash will be distributed to holders of senior notes, NII Holdings said on Friday.

The stock and cash will be issued by the NII Holdings’ units, NII Capital Corp and NII International Telecom S.C.A.

The mobile service provider has applied to list the new common stock on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange under its former ticker symbol “NIHD”, the company said.

“We will concentrate our future investments in Brazil where we see a promising long-term growth opportunity, while remaining focused on reducing expenses and maintaining a lean cost structure,” NII Holdings Chief Executive Steve Shindler said in a statement.

Last week, NII Holdings, a telecom operator for the Nextel brand in Brazil, gained U.S. court approval of a plan to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy under the control of bondholders including Aurelius Capital Management, the company’s lawyer said.

The plan, which will cede control to Aurelius and other holders of $4.35 billion in bonds, is based on a series of settlements of complex legal disputes over the validity of inter-company transfers.

NII Holdings filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States in September after struggling with $5.8 billion in debt and fierce competition in Brazil and Mexico. (Reporting By Lehar Maan and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)