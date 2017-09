SAO PAULO, May 19 (Reuters) - Telefónica Brasil SA , which operates Brazil’s largest wireless carrier, said it agreed to rent network space to NII Holdings Inc for at least 1.038 billion reais ($472 million) for a period of five years, according to a securities filing on Monday.

