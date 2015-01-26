AT&T to buy NII Holdings' wireless business in Mexico

Jan 26 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc said it will buy bankrupt NII Holdings Inc’s wireless business in Mexico for $1.875 billion, less outstanding net debt.

NII Holdings, the parent of Nextel operators in Latin America, filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States in September after struggling with $5.8 billion in debt and fierce competition in Brazil and Mexico.

The transaction is subject to a bankruptcy auction and approvals by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, AT&T said in a statement. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)