NII Holdings profit slides

April 26 (Reuters) - NII Holdings Inc’s quarterly profit plunged 90 percent, hurt by pricing pressures at the Latin American wireless carrier’s Brazilian business and a rise in operating costs related to the roll-out of its 3G network.

Net income fell to $10.9 million, or 6 cents per share, from $96.8 million, or 56 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue was nearly flat at $1.63 billion. ((sayantani.ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: sayantani.ghosh.reuters.com@reuters.net