FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NII Holdings to offer latest iPhones in Brazil; shares jump
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 17, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 4 years ago

NII Holdings to offer latest iPhones in Brazil; shares jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - NII Holdings Inc, which provides telecom services under the Nextel brand in Latin America, said it would offer Apple Inc’s iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C to its customers in Brazil, sending its shares up 25 percent before the bell.

NII has been facing stiff competition from Telefonica Brasil SA and billionaire Carlos Slim’s America Movil as they lure NII’s higher-paying business customers with unlimited call plans and faster and bigger networks.

NII, which targets businesses in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Chile, said in December it would cut jobs as part of a restructuring plan aimed at regaining market share.

Shares of the company were up 25 percent at $2.97 in premarket trading on Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.