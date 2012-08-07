FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NII Holdings posts quarterly loss; cuts FY revenue outlook
August 7, 2012 / 12:01 PM / in 5 years

NII Holdings posts quarterly loss; cuts FY revenue outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - NII Holdings Inc reported a quarterly loss, partly due to higher deployment costs for its 3G network, and the Latin American wireless carrier cut its full-year operating revenue outlook by $1 billion as it expects fewer subscriber additions.

NII slashed its 2012 operating revenue forecast to $6.1 billion. It also cut its net subscriber additions forecast to about 1 million from its prior view of 1.4 million net additions.

The company, which targets business customers in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru and Chile under the Nextel brand, has been spending heavily to roll out 3G networks and has invested $366 million in the second quarter to build and expand its cellular networks.

NII launched 3G networks in Peru and Chile in the last few months and will soon deploy the service in Mexico and Brazil.

Second-quarter net loss was $103.5 million, or 60 cents per share, compared with net income of $122.7 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.

NII, which competes with Telefonica Brasil SA, said average revenue per subscriber fell to $38 from $51.

Operating revenue fell 15 percent to $1.5 billion.

Shares of the Reston, Virginia-based company closed at $8.08 on the Nasdaq on Monday.

