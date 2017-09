Nov 19 (Reuters) - Nike Inc said its board approved a new $12 billion share buyback program and a two-for-one split of its class A and class B shares.

The company also raised its quarterly cash dividend on its class A and class B shares by 14 percent to 32 cents per share, on a pre-split basis, payable on Jan. 4.

The stock split will be in the form of a stock dividend payable on Dec. 23. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)