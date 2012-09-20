Nike approves new $8 bln share repurchase program

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Nike Inc, the world’s largest sportswear maker, said it has approved a new $8 billion program to repurchase shares of its Class B common stock.

The new four-year share repurchase plan will commence once the company’s current $5 billion share buyback program is completed during the second quarter of fiscal 2013, Nike said.

“Over the past 10 years, Nike has returned $10 billion to shareholders through the repurchase of more than 167 million shares,” Chief Executive Mark Parker said in a statement.