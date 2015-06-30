FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Nike outlines Chairman Knight's succession plan
June 30, 2015 / 8:43 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Nike outlines Chairman Knight's succession plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 3 to say Knight will contribute 128.5 mln shares to Swoosh, not that he owns only those shares)

June 30 (Reuters) - Nike Inc, the world’s biggest sports shoe company, said it had started a succession plan for Chairman Phil Knight and said he would transfer his ownership in the company to Swoosh, a limited liability company.

Knight said he recommended current CEO Mark Parker to succeed him as chairman, expectedly in 2016.

Nike said Knight will contribute 128.5 million Class A common stock in the company to Swoosh, which represented about 15 percent of combined total outstanding Class A and Class B common stock. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

