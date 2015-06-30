FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Nike Chairman Phil Knight to step down in 2016
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 30, 2015 / 9:48 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Nike Chairman Phil Knight to step down in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, background, shares)

June 30 (Reuters) - Nike Inc, the world’s largest sports shoe company, said Chairman and co-founder Phil Knight would step down next year.

Knight recommended that Chief Executive Mark Parker succeeds him as chairman. Parker has been CEO since 2006.

Chairman since 2004, Knight said in a statement on Tuesday that he would continue to play an active role in Nike even after his tenure ends.

Knight, 76, owned a 16.26 percent stake in Nike as of Dec. 31. He will transfer most of those shares, representing about 15 percent of Nike’s common stock, to Swoosh, a limited liability company.

Nike said it appointed Knight’s son Travis Knight to its board.

The company, which Knight co-founded in 1964 with Bill Bowerman, has raced ahead of rivals such as Under Armour Inc and Adidas AG with its Jordan, LeBron and Kobe basketball shoe brands, popular with young Americans. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.