FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Nike extends sponsorship deal with Ohio State University
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 15, 2016 / 12:01 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Nike extends sponsorship deal with Ohio State University

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, changes source)

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Nike Inc extended its sponsorship deal with the Ohio State University by 15 years, the university said on Thursday.

The majority of the benefits of the deal will start to take effect in August 2018, when the previous contract would have expired, according to a university statement. (bit.ly/1Q1m4Uh)

Ohio State University, home to the Buckeyes sports teams, will receive $112 million in Nike products and the rest in cash, according to terms of the contract reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. (on.wsj.com/1P3kHHF)

The deal is valued at $252 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Nike declined to comment on the news.

The agreement includes commitments by Nike for scholarships and internships for non-athletes at the university. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.