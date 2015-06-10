CORRECTED-Nike signs 8-year marketing, merchandising agreement with NBA

(Corrects paragraph 1 to “an eight-year” from “an extended eight-year”)

June 10 (Reuters) - Nike Inc said it had signed an eight-year merchandising and marketing agreement with the National Basketball Association, making it the first NBA apparel partner to have its logo appear on team uniforms.

Nike will become the NBA’s official on-court apparel provider beginning with the 2017-18 season.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)