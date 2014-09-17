FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nike suspends contract with NFL athlete Adrian Peterson
September 17, 2014

Nike suspends contract with NFL athlete Adrian Peterson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Nike Inc said it had suspended its contract with National Football League athlete Adrian Peterson over allegations of child abuse.

“Nike in no way condones child abuse or domestic violence of any kind and we have shared our concerns with the NFL,” the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The Minnesota Vikings NFL team, of which Peterson is a part of, suspended the star running back on the NFL exempt list, suspending him from all team activities until his child-abuse case is resolved, the franchise said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

