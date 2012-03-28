FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nike sues Reebok over Tebow's name on NY Jets apparel
March 28, 2012 / 2:35 PM / in 6 years

Nike sues Reebok over Tebow's name on NY Jets apparel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Nike Inc accused Reebok International of improper use of National Football League quarterback Tim Tebow’s name on the apparel of his new team, the New York Jets, a lawsuit said.

The lawsuit in U.S. District Court in New York said Nike seeks compensatory and punitive damages from Reebok, a unit of Adidas AG, citing unfair competition under the Lanham Act. It said Reebok improperly introduced new products bearing Tebow’s name and his presumed number for the Jets last week after he signed from the Denver Broncos.

Reebok “has no authorization from Mr. Tebow or anyone else to use Mr. Tebow’s name or other identification on such Jets product,” according to the lawsuit dated March 27 and made public on Wednesday.

Nike said it is authorized and licensed to use Tebow’s name on football-related products.

The case is Nike Ince v Reebok International, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York No. 12-2275.

