Nike scores against Reebok in Tebow case

NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters) - Nike Inc on Wednesday won its bid to stop Reebok International from making, selling and shipping apparel bearing the name and number of popular New York Jets quarterback Tim Tebow.

U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel converted his temporary order of March 28 into a preliminary injunction after several hours of arguments in Manhattan federal court.

Nike sued Reebok last week, arguing that the order was necessary to protect Nike from irreparable harm. Tebow signed with the Jets on March 21, leaving the Denver Broncos, and unauthorized jerseys and T-shirts made by Reebok and bearing his name and uniform number, 15, hit the market, Nike said.

In a ruling from the bench, Castel said: “Instead of Tim Tebow being associated with the Nike swoosh, Reebok would be the beneficiary of the association” if he did not halt further production or sales of the apparel.

The case is Nike Inc v Reebok International, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York No. 12-2275.