Nike posts higher profit, China orders rise

June 27 (Reuters) - Nike Inc on Thursday posted a higher quarterly profit, helped by big sales gains in North America, and the maker of sports clothes and shoes said global orders for delivery later this year were up.

Orders for Nike-branded shoes and clothing scheduled for delivery between June and November 2013, a gauge of demand known as futures orders, rose 8 percent. In China, futures orders rose 3 percent.

For the fourth quarter ended May 31, the company earned $668 million, or 76 cents a share, compared with $549 million, or 60 cents a share last year.

Total revenue rose 7.4 percent to $6.7 billion.