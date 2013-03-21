Nike posts higher profit, shares rise

March 21 (Reuters) - Nike Inc on Thursday posted a larger quarterly profit and said future demand for its apparel and shoes rose, sending its shares up five percent.

Orders for Nike-branded shoes and clothing scheduled for delivery from March through July 2013, known as futures orders, rose 6 percent compared to orders reported for the same period last year.

For the third quarter ended Feb. 28, the company earned $662 million, or 73 cents a share, compared with $569 million, or 61 cents a share last year.