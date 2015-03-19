FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nike profit up 16 pct on higher demand for apparel, shoes
March 19, 2015

Nike profit up 16 pct on higher demand for apparel, shoes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - Nike Inc, the world’s largest sportswear maker, reported a 16 percent jump in quarterly profit due to higher demand for its apparel and basketball and running shoes.

Nike said on Thursday its net income rose to $791 million, or 89 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Feb. 28, from $682 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased 7 percent to $7.46 billion.

Orders for shoes and clothing scheduled for delivery from March through July 2015, a gauge of demand Nike calls “futures orders,” rose 11 percent globally, excluding the impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

