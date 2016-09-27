FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2016 / 8:31 PM / a year ago

Nike's forecast for future orders misses estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Nike Inc forecast future orders below analysts' estimate on a constant currency basis, in part due to weakness in its basketball category and increased competition from rival Adidas, which has continued to gain ground in North America.

The company's net income rose to $1.25 billion, or 73 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Aug. 31, from $1.18 billion, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the world's largest footwear maker rose to $9.06 billion from $8.41 billion.

The company's worldwide orders for delivery from September 2016 through January 2017, a demand gauge it calls "futures orders", were up 7 percent on constant currency basis.

Analysts on average had expected futures orders to rise 8 percent, according to Consensus Metrix. (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

