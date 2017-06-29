BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics board increases size
* Sangamo Therapeutics Inc says on June 26, board increased size of board from seven to nine members - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tqUM6K) Further company coverage:
June 29 Nike Inc, the world's No. 1 footwear maker, reported quarterly revenue that beat analysts' estimates, helped by higher demand in Western Europe, China and emerging markets.
Shares of the Dow component were up 3.2 percent at $54.87 in after-market trading on Thursday.
Nike's net income rose to $1 billion, or 60 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended May 31, from $846 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 5.3 percent to $8.68 billion.
Analysts on average had expected revenue of $8.63 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
(Adds dealer quotes, background throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar at C$1.3005, or 76.89 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its strongest since Feb. 2 at C$1.2986 * Bond prices lower across steeper yield curve * 10-year yield touches 3-month high at 1.715 percent By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 29 The Canadian dollar strengthened to a nearly five-month high against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, as higher domestic yields pressured investors that had bet