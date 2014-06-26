Nike's profit rises on strong sales in North America, Europe

June 26 (Reuters) - Sports wear maker Nike Inc reported a rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong sales of its apparel and footwear in North America and Western Europe.

The company’s net income from continuing operations rose to $698 million, or 78 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended May 31 from $690 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue from continuing operations rose 13 percent to $7.43 billion, excluding the impact of currency fluctuations. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)