Dec 20 Nike Inc, the world's No. 1 footwear maker, reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand from Western Europe, Greater China and emerging markets.

The company's shares were up 4 percent at $53.89 in after-market trading on Tuesday.

Nike's net income rose to $842 million, or 50 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Nov. 30, from $785 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue climbed to $8.18 billion from $7.69 billion. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $8.09 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)