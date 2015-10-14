FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nike says expects revenue of $50 billion by 2020
October 14, 2015 / 6:10 PM / 2 years ago

Nike says expects revenue of $50 billion by 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Nike Inc said it expects annual revenue to hit $50 billion by 2020, with sales in its women’s category set to double.

The sportswear maker expects sales in its women’s business to reach over $11 billion in the next five years from $5.7 billion in 2015, Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards said at the company’s investor meeting on Wednesday.

Nike’s e-commerce business, which brings in just over $1 billion, is expected to grow to $7 billion by 2020, he said. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

