10 months ago
Nike to become official kit supplier of Chelsea FC
October 13, 2016 / 2:36 PM / 10 months ago

Nike to become official kit supplier of Chelsea FC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Nike Inc said on Thursday it signed a long-term deal with top English football club Chelsea FC, becoming its official kit supplier from the 2017-18 season.

Nike declined to provide financial terms of the deal, which is the biggest in the club's history. (swoo.sh/2eauomL)

The Guardian newspaper reported that London-based Chelsea FC's deal with Nike is worth an estimated 60 million pounds ($74.6 million) a season for the next 15 years. (bit.ly/2dePBva)

$1 = 0.80 pounds Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
