Nike sets new rules to beef up store, customer safety-WSJ
August 21, 2012 / 4:45 AM / 5 years ago

Nike sets new rules to beef up store, customer safety-WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Nike Inc has come up with new rules for retailers, prompted by unruly crowds outside stores selling its shoes, the Wall Street Journal reported.

According to a company memo reviewed by the paper, the world’s largest sportswear maker told sporting-good stores that they will not be allowed to pre-sell or take reservations for new shoes.

The retailers, which include Foot Locker Inc and Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc, will also have to give up midnight releases of shoes that had prompted customers to camp outside and stampede stores, the paper reported.

“Retailers should assess what measures are necessary to secure the store and ensure the safety of personnel and consumers,” the Nike memo said, according to the Journal.

Nike representatives were not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
