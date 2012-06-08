FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei June futures, options seen settling at 8,613.40-sources
June 8, 2012 / 12:10 AM / in 5 years

Nikkei June futures, options seen settling at 8,613.40-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - Nikkei futures and options contracts expiring in June likely settled at 8,613.40, market participants said on Friday, citing estimates by local brokerages.

The closely watched settlement price, known in Japan as the special quotation or “SQ”, is calculated from the opening prices of the 225 shares in the Nikkei average on the second Friday of the month.

It is calculated monthly for options and every three months for futures. The official settlement price will be announced by the Osaka Securities Exchange after the market closes on Friday.

