FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Technical bugs hit trade in Nikkei futures, options
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 4, 2013 / 2:51 AM / in 5 years

Technical bugs hit trade in Nikkei futures, options

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 4 (Reuters) - Trade in Nikkei futures, options and some derivative products was suspended on the Osaka Securities Exchange on Monday due to technical problems, Japan Exchange Group said.

“We don’t know what time they will resume trade yet. We are checking details now,” an exchange spokeswoman said.

Cash trading of the benchmark Nikkei 225 index on the Tokyo Stock Exchange has not been affected.

The Nikkei volatility index was down 25.8 percent before the suspension. The lower the volatility, the higher investors’ risk appetite.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.