Technical bugs hit trade in Nikkei futures, options

TOKYO, March 4 (Reuters) - Trade in Nikkei futures, options and some derivative products was suspended on the Osaka Securities Exchange on Monday due to technical problems, Japan Exchange Group said.

“We don’t know what time they will resume trade yet. We are checking details now,” an exchange spokeswoman said.

Cash trading of the benchmark Nikkei 225 index on the Tokyo Stock Exchange has not been affected.

The Nikkei volatility index was down 25.8 percent before the suspension. The lower the volatility, the higher investors’ risk appetite.