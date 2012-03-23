UPDATE 1-Softbank to buy baseball stadium in Japan-Nikkei

March 24 (Reuters) - Softbank Corp will buy the Fukuoka Yahoo Japan Dome, the home of the Softbank Hawks, for 87 billion yen ($1.06 billion) in a major investment in its baseball team, the Nikkei daily reported.

Slated for this month, the purchase will eliminate about 5 billion yen in annual usage fees to the stadium’s current owner, Government of Singapore Investment Corp, helping Softbank spend more on fan services and player acquisitions, the Japanese daily said.

The sovereign wealth fund, which is believed to have paid about 100 billion yen for the entire Hawks Town complex where the retractable-roof dome is located, is expected to retain ownership of the other parts -- the Hilton Fukuoka Sea Hawk hotel and the Hawks Town Mall, the daily said.

Softbank signed a 30-year lease on the Fukuoka Dome starting in 2005, a year after the telecom group entered professional baseball, the business daily reported.