FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mitsui Sumitomo to buy stake in Indian insurer - Nikkei
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 11, 2012 / 8:15 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mitsui Sumitomo to buy stake in Indian insurer - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - A unit of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc plans to buy New York Life Insurance Co’s 26 percent stake in India’s seventh largest life insurer for about 47 billion yen ($580.28 million), The Nikkei daily said.

Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co will gain representation on the board of Max New York Life Insurance Co and run the unit with Max India Ltd group, which holds a 70 percent stake, the business newspaper said.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of the year, pending approval from Indian authorities, the daily said.

Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance has already entered India’s non-life insurance market through a joint venture and will consider sharing the sales network with the life insurance operations, The Nikkei said.

Indian law restricts foreign investment in insurance companies to 26 percent.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.