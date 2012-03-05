FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Hitachi sells stake in Elpida at a loss-Nikkei
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
March 5, 2012 / 4:15 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Hitachi sells stake in Elpida at a loss-Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Hitachi Ltd sold its stake in Japanese chipmaker Elpida Memory Inc at a loss and will see only a minor impact on earnings but will not revise its fiscal 2011 forecast, the Nikkei reported.

The sell-off began on Feb. 28 -- the day after Elpida filed for bankruptcy protection -- and continued until Monday, the daily said.

The losses on the shares are treated as an actuarial loss and will have little effect on Hitachi’s results for the fiscal year ending this month, Nikkei said.

Hitachi had a 9.87 percent stake in Elpida in March 2008, when it transferred shareholdings into an employee retirement trust. As of Feb. 28, that stake had fallen to 4.66 percent, the Japanese daily reported. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.