UPDATE 1-Hitachi sells stake in Elpida at a loss-Nikkei

March 6 (Reuters) - Hitachi Ltd sold its stake in Japanese chipmaker Elpida Memory Inc at a loss and will see only a minor impact on earnings but will not revise its fiscal 2011 forecast, the Nikkei reported.

The sell-off began on Feb. 28 -- the day after Elpida filed for bankruptcy protection -- and continued until Monday, the daily said.

The losses on the shares are treated as an actuarial loss and will have little effect on Hitachi’s results for the fiscal year ending this month, Nikkei said.

Hitachi had a 9.87 percent stake in Elpida in March 2008, when it transferred shareholdings into an employee retirement trust. As of Feb. 28, that stake had fallen to 4.66 percent, the Japanese daily reported. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)